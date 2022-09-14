Comparing popular leggings: Costco vs Sam’s Club vs Lululemon

Millions of people pay $80 and more for Lululemon yoga pants. So we bought them and two other pairs -- one from Sam’s Club and one from Costco -- to put them to the test.

HOUSTON – Knock-offs, dupes, imitations or whatever you want to call them, but finding a product that works or looks like the brand name original can save a lot of money. It’s why when we heard some store-brand workout pants fit just like the much pricier brand for a fraction of the cost, we had to check them out.

Lululemon vs Costco vs Sam’s Club

We asked one Lululemon super fan, full-time fitness instructor Vanina Soto, to see if she can tell the difference.

“The quality of the material is really good,” said Soto.

It better be. The leggings start at $88 and some are close to $140. When we told Soto we paid $10 for Kirkland’s capri leggings at Costco and $15 Member’s Mark leggings from Sam’s Club, she was hopeful they would fit, as others have claimed, as well as her Lululemon leggings.

“I would love that,” said Soto.

We got rid of the tags and since that Lulu logo would be a dead giveaway, Soto agreed to wear a blindfold. First, she felt each pair of pants. She said it was a toss-up between the Kirklands leggings and the Lulus by touch alone.

But then we asked her to try them each blindfolded and exercise. She did lunges and lifts in each pair and in minutes and made her final decision. Soto picked number one as her favorite - the Lululemon brand.

Soto said while the material on the Kirkland’s leggings was softer than the Sam’s Club pair, the Member’s Mark leggings came closest to fitting snug like the Lululemon’s. But she said from experience, most cheaper leggings lose that elasticity.

“In the same amount of time you’re wearing this one, you’re probably gonna have to buy a lot more because in a couple of weeks that’s gonna start getting loose,” said Soto.

We didn’t test how well the pants wear over several washes. And something else Soto says she likes about the Lululemon brand is that she says it doesn’t smell like other fabrics.

