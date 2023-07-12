Police arrest naked porch predator accused of touching himself in front of Galleria-area home multiple times

HOUSTON – A naked man who was caught on camera touching himself in front of a home in the Galleria area multiple times has been arrested, jail records show.

Juan Jose Paez-Gonzales, 33, was arrested Monday night. He has been charged with indecent exposure. According to court records, Paez-Gonzales is also being held on an unrelated criminal trespass charge, giving him a combined bond amount of $6,002.

KPRC 2 reporter Bryce Newberry reported the suspect’s first alleged visit to Constance Sutton’s home located on Fairdale Lane near the Galleria in February. The homeowner’s doorbell camera reportedly captured him rearranging furniture that was on the front porch and pleasuring himself.

The second time Paez-Gonzales returned to the area in June, surveillance video showed him carrying a sex toy. Sutton told KPRC 2 she later found the toy and kept it in hopes the DNA could help investigators catch the suspect.

Her neighbor reportedly took video of the suspect running through a business parking lot and then jumping over a fence before fleeing.

According to court records, Harris County prosecutors charged Paez-Gonzales with evading arrest in April 2021. In that case, he’s accused of running from police officers while jumping naked into backyards and into the bayou.

In November 2021, the suspect was charged with indecent exposure for allegedly exposing himself to another man and telling him he wanted to have sex. The case was later dismissed when he was convicted of a criminal trespassing charge, according to records.