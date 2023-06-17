Naked man touching himself returns to Galleria-area front porch with illicit toy, now wanted by police

HOUSTON – A naked man caught on camera touching himself on a stranger’s front porch in February has returned to the same front porch again, but this time getting more comfortable and with an illicit toy.

Houston Police identified him as 33-year-old Juan Jose Paez-Gonzales and have issued a warrant for his arrest, a spokesperson said Friday. He is charged with indecent exposure.

During his first visit to the home on Fairdale Lane near the Galleria nearly four months ago, he rearranged furniture on the front porch and made himself at home while he pleasured himself.

“Nobody wants to see it – I certainly didn’t want to,” the homeowner Constance Sutton told KPRC 2 in February.

She’s now angry and having trouble sleeping after he returned again this week.

“Now, he’s visiting my next door neighbor and he had a male sex toy with him that he left behind,” Sutton said.

Sutton found the toy and kept it just in case DNA on it may help investigators.

“I want him to be caught because it’s not it’s not comforting for any citizen,” she said.

This week was also the first time any of the neighbors saw him in daylight.

Matt Mneimneh, who lives nearby, took cell phone video of the suspect running through a business parking lot then jumping over a tall fence, before taking off. He appeared to have a piece of clothing wrapped around his waist that he held on to as he ran.

“I think it’s creepy. I think it’s sick. I think responsible people should do more to get somebody like him off the street,” Mneimneh said. “Maybe they can teach us what to do because we don’t know what the laws (are) against somebody naked in front of your porch.”

According to court records, Harris County prosecutors charged Paez-Gonzales with evading arrest in April 2021. In that case, he’s accused of running from police officers while jumping naked into backyards and into the bayou.

Then in November 2021, he was charged with indecent exposure for allegedly exposing himself to another man and telling him he wanted to have sex. The case was later dismissed when he was convicted of a criminal trespassing charge, according to records.

Now knowing his past, Sutton and Mneimneh both hope the latest case will be taken seriously and that he’ll be off the streets soon.

“It’s dangerous to women ... and children and apparently men as well,” Sutton said.