‘Nobody wants to see it’: Camera catches naked man touching himself on west Houston porch

A west Houston family woke up to quite a surprise Tuesday morning after their doorbell camera captured video of a naked man touching himself on their front porch Monday.

It happened just minutes after one family member arrived home, leading to concern that perhaps they were followed.

“Nobody wants to see it... I certainly didn’t want to,” said Constance Sutton, who lives at the home on Fairdale Lane. “That was the only thing he had on him, was a tattoo.”

She woke up around 6:30 a.m. to take her dogs for a walk when she noticed her front porch furniture in disarray.

That’s when she opened her Ring doorbell camera app and caught the peeping porch predator in the act.

“Normally, my two little Yorkies will notify me. I guess they were tired,” Sutton said.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

The unidentified man made himself at home, trying different positions in each chair. He moved some cushions on the ground, and he also peeked through the all-glass front door a time or two.

To make it more alarming, it happened about 10 minutes after a member of Sutton’s family arrived home.

“I’m worried that he’s following people,” Sutton said. “That is unnerving finding that.”

She reported the dirty deed to HPD and shared all of her surveillance video, which investigators are now reviewing.

The man came and went after about 10 minutes with only a long sleeve t-shirt wrapped around his waist.

“He would not have enjoyed the time that he had on my porch if I’d have found him,” Sutton said.

She now plans to replace her front door with something that isn’t all glass.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video is urged to call the Houston Police Department.