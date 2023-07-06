85º

Rudy Farias case: HPD to hold news conference surrounding case on Thursday

KPRC 2 will livestream the news conference starting at 11 a.m.

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Questions remain unanswered surrounding the case of Rudy Farias (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Questions remain unanswered this week as investigators work to piece together what and where Rudy Farias has been in the past eight years.

On Thursday morning, crime scene units arrived shortly after 4:30 a.m. to the family home of Rudy Farias. It is unclear if the family was home while detectives investigated.

Neighbors and family members say there is a lot of concern for Rudy who is known by people in that neighborhood as “Dolph.”

A news conference is scheduled for Thursday morning at 11 a.m.

KPRC 2 will livestream the news conference in the video player above.

