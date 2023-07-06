Rudy Farias case: HPD to hold news conference surrounding case on Thursday

HOUSTON – Questions remain unanswered this week as investigators work to piece together what and where Rudy Farias has been in the past eight years.

We will have a news conference in this case soon after 11 a.m. today at HPD Headquarters and will live stream the newser on our social media platforms.#hounews https://t.co/GcXkPv24hC — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 6, 2023

On Thursday morning, crime scene units arrived shortly after 4:30 a.m. to the family home of Rudy Farias. It is unclear if the family was home while detectives investigated.

Neighbors and family members say there is a lot of concern for Rudy who is known by people in that neighborhood as “Dolph.”

A news conference is scheduled for Thursday morning at 11 a.m.

KPRC 2 will livestream the news conference in the video player above.

