HISD offering $85K salaries to teachers hired at ‘priority schools’

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District is offering what some may feel are big bucks to help bring more “exceptional educators” to provide high-quality instruction to its students.

HISD is promoting incentives including competitive salaries of $85,000, pre-constructed lesson plans and administrative-provided discipline of students to teachers applying to schools under their New Education System.

The New Education System (NES) is state-appointed superintendent F. Mike Miles’ reform program, which will be enacted in 28 HISD schools deemed “priority schools,” according to the NES website.

HISD had previously announced in early June that teachers at the NES-designated campuses would have to re-apply for their positions.

The school district just released an open invitation to qualified applicants looking to “provide high-quality instruction” in their NES schools to attend a candidate event. The event will include candidate interviews and will take place June 28 and 29 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Waltrip High School (1900 W. 34th St., 77018).

In addition to their offered salary, HISD is advertising several incentives for NES teachers in their “innovative staffing model,” including discipline handled by the administrators, materials and lesson plans provided by curriculum developers, grading of papers by support personnel and four 75-minute periods of duty per month.

The NES website lists their projected average middle school teacher salary range at $81,400 to $86,400. They also list, as compensation, a $10,000 teaching stipend, $3,500 incentive pay for professional evaluation and a $2,000 stipend for summer professional development.

Interested parties can apply for an NES position here. According to the NES website, all teacher selections will be finalized by July 3rd.