HISD new superintendent to reallocate 2023-2024 budget approval to approve student outcomes

HOUSTON – The new superintendent of the Houston Independent School District, F. Mike Miles, has recommended rightsizing central office expenditures and eliminations duplicative vendor contracts to reallocate resources to be invested in the 29 New Education System schools, according to a release.

The proposed budget for the 2023-2024 school year was approved Thursday and relied heavily on the previous administration’s initial budget proposal.

Miles also recommended that the school board maintain the small school subsidies and “hold harmless” on enrollment for another fiscal year to mitigate disruption at the campus level, the release stated.

“Budgets are a statement of priorities. School systems must allocate resources in a way that aligns with their priorities. While we got a late start on the budget process this year, we have taken some early steps to eliminate the tale of two education systems in HISD,” Miles said.

Miles has identified increased leadership density, improving the quality of instruction, strengthening central office, and preparing students for life and work in the year 2035 to help the district meet the needs of its students.