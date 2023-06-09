Police arrest man accused in 2022 fatal shooting of woman found dead on sidewalk in Houston’s south side

HOUSTON – A man charged in the fatal shooting of a woman found on Houston’s south side in 2022 has been arrested, the Houston Police Department announced Friday.

Lee Robertson, 42, is charged with murder in the 230th State District Court. He is accused of killing Talisha Grooms, 34, on Nov. 7, 2022.

HPD patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of Mainer Street at around 11 a.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found Grooms on the sidewalk with at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

After further investigation, police said Robertson was identified as a suspect in the case.

Robertson was arrested on unrelated charges Thursday and subsequently charged in this fatal shooting.

