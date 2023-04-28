Man killed, 2 injured in shooting at home in Houston’s Fifth Ward

A man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a home in the Fifth Ward Thursday, the Houston Police Department said.

HPD received reports about a shooting that happened in the 3100 block of Noble Street at around 7:49 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man who had already been pronounced dead, a woman who was in critical condition, and a wounded man who fled the scene on foot and was found just south of Brewster Street.

Police said the wounded man was transported to the hospital and the woman was transported to an area fire station to receive medical attention. She was then transported to a nearby hospital.

According to Asst. Chief Hatcher, there were no suspects in the area when officers arrived at the scene. There were a few people that saw what occurred, but HPD hasn’t received much information from them.

Surveillance video showed a black vehicle with no license plate that traveled west on Noble, Hatcher said. The vehicle stopped at a residence on Noble and three men got out. The men then started having an argument with someone in front of the home and the driver of the vehicle pulled out a gun and then shot it at the residence. All three of the men got back inside the vehicle and the passenger then pulled out a gun. He began shooting at the home before they fled the scene by going southbound on Brewster, Hatcher said.

Investigators said the suspects were wearing ski masks and appeared to be bald. The vehicle may have been a Malibu or Impala with dark-tinted windows.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.