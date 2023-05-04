Suspect wanted in connection to fatal shooting outside SW Houston store

Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting outside a store in southwest Houston in April.

Jernell Madison, 33, is charged with murder for the shooting death of 34-year-old Fatorma Gabba, Jr. Gabba died after the shooting, which happened outside of a Boost Mobile store in a shopping strip on Corporate at Beechnut on April 10, according to Houston police.

Police said Gabba and Madison got into an argument in the strip center parking lot and Madison pulled out a gun and started shooting. Gabba was struck multiple times and ran to the front door of one of the businesses where he collapsed.

Madison ran to a silver SUV of unknown make and model and drove away from the scene.

Police released a 2020 mugshot of Madison as well as surveillance photos from a business at the strip center. Madison is not currently in custody.

Surveillance Video (Houston Police Department)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Madison or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.