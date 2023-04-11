Man shot, killed outside of store in SW Houston identified by grief-stricken father; Search for shooter underway

HOUSTON – Detectives with the Houston Police Department are piecing together details of a deadly scene that unfolded in a shopping strip on Corporate and Beechnut Monday night.

At least 13 evidence markers could be seen on the ground, as well as a man’s covered body.

That man has been identified by his father as 34-year-old Fatorma Gabba Jr.

Houston police say the call for the shooting outside of the Boost Mobile came in at 7:31 p.m.

Once there, officers immediately found the body.

They say they also learned there was another victim, a woman who was in a vehicle and was also hit.

She was driven to a nearby hospital and then transported downtown to another healthcare facility.

Her condition is unknown, but officers believe she was likely an innocent bystander.

Homicide says there was a group of males in their 20s involved in a disturbance that escalated to gunfire. Two people pulled firearms and multiple shots were fired.

As for Gabba Jr., investigators do not believe he was one of the shooters.

The victim’s father, Fatorma Gabba Sr., happens to work in the Harris County juvenile justice system with misdirected youth.

He says he brought his family here from Sierra Leone for a better life, but his son at times chose to hang with the wrong crowd.

He suspects that may have something to do with what happened to him.

“People from Africa, we are normally, we are each other’s keepers. We take care of our children. Everybody talked to him, we would advise him, but then like I said he wanted a different lifestyle, unfortunately. I knew this could’ve been one of the consequences, but I wasn’t expecting that it would end this way,” the father said.

HPD released a picture of the suspected killer wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and only one shoe.

We’re told he got in a black four-door sedan that left the parking lot on in an unknown direction. They think the other shooter may have run away.

There were several people detained for being uncontrollable and disturbing the crime scene, but the main focus remains on who was involved in that original altercation and why.

Anyone with information on that is asked to call officials.