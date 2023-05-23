Teen arrested, charged in woman’s fatal shooting at southwest Houston motel

HOUSTON – A teen has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old woman at a motel in southwest Houston Friday, the Houston Police Department said.

Felipe Martinez-Molina, 19, is charged with murder in the 179th State District Court. He is accused of killing Candeese Jenkins at the Scottish Inn & Suites motel, located at 9610 West Sam Houston Parkway South.

HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call at the motel at around 10:10 a.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the front office of the business.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital, where investigators said she was pronounced dead.

Further investigation identified Martinez-Molina as the suspect in this case, HPD said. On Saturday, he was charged for his role in the fatal shooting.

Police said Martinez-Molina was located Monday and arrested by members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force without incident.