Woman dies after being found shot at motel in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – An investigation was launched after a woman died at a hospital following a shooting at a motel in southwest Houston on Friday, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported at 10:10 a.m. at Scottish Inn & Suites motel, located in the 9600 block of West Sam Houston Parkway South.

Officers found the woman at the location suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the gunman left the scene before officers arrived.

Details surrounding the shooting have not been released.