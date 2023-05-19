Woman dies after being found shot at motel in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – An investigation was launched after a woman died at a hospital following a shooting at a motel in southwest Houston on Friday, according to the Houston Police Department.
The shooting was reported at 10:10 a.m. at Scottish Inn & Suites motel, located in the 9600 block of West Sam Houston Parkway South.
Officers found the woman at the location suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police said the gunman left the scene before officers arrived.
Details surrounding the shooting have not been released.
Homicide detectives are en route to a business at 9610 West Sam Houston Pkwy South after a female was shot at the location about 10:10 am and pronounced deceased at a hospital.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 19, 2023
The suspect left the scene. No other information at this time.#hounews