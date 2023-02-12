Surveillance video captures deadly shooting in SW Houston, police say; Suspect remains at large

HOUSTON – A man was reported shot multiple times while standing outside in southwest Houston on Saturday.

Surveillance cameras were able to capture the entire deadly encounter.

The shooting took place in the 9830 block of Meadowglen Lane at about 12:30 p.m.

A few moments into the video, cameras show three men just outside the Sunrise Grocery Store.

It appears that something went wrong just moments before the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Investigators say he fired multiple shots, hitting the victim several times.

“There are no other injuries that we know of at this time. We aren’t sure what caused the altercation, if they knew each other. We don’t know any of that yet, and we are pulling video and we have a couple of witnesses that are giving us statements,” HPD detective David Stark.

The suspect fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts or identity to call CrimeStoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.