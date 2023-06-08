Galveston to unveil welcome sign recognizing city as the birthplace of Juneteenth

GALVESTON, Texas – The City of Galveston will unveil a new welcome sign that will recognize its place as the birthplace of Juneteenth.

The city will host a ceremony unveiling the sign, which will say “Welcome to Galveston – Birthplace of Juneteenth,” on Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. in City Hall Plaza, located at 823 25th St.

“Galveston is a community rich in history, and one of the most monumental ways we have shaped American history is as the birthplace of Juneteenth,” Mayor Craig Brown said. “I’m happy to see this commemorated on the welcoming sign to our city.”

Juneteenth honors the date June 19, 1865, when the last Confederate community of enslaved Americans in Galveston received word that they had been freed.

“This sign is a public declaration of the City of Galveston recognizing the significance of Juneteenth, and logging Juneteenth into the history books of Galveston Island: the birthplace of Juneteenth,” Councilwoman Sharon Lewis said.

For more information on events commemorating Juneteenth this year, click here.

MORE JUNETEENTH CONTENT