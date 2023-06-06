Where to celebrate Juneteenth in Houston and Galveston this year

The Juneteenth historic marker is located on Strand Street in Galveston. The marker commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston to inform enslaved black Texans that slavery had ended, two and a half years after President Lincolns Emancipation Proclamation. June 15, 2020.

HOUSTON – Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, commemorates the enforced end of slavery in Galveston on June 19, 1865.

The holiday celebrates freeing the last enslaved African American people in the United States.

Here are several Juneteenth celebration events happening around Houston:

For two nights, you can enjoy some brilliant performances from some outstanding artists. The show is set to take you on a musical journey through the sounds of Blues, Classic R&B and Hip Hop. Attendees will hear the music of Luther Luther Vandross, Marvin Gaye, Whitney Houston, B.B. King, Michael Jackson, Prince, The O-Jays, legendary Houston Hip-Hop artists and many others. This show will feature a national special guest while highlighting Houston’s incredible singers and musicians.

Featured in this performance will be:

The Ernest Walker Band

Eddie Levert

Keeshea Pratt

Spud Howard

Mathias Lattin

Tamar Davis

J. Xavier

Liz Vaughn

All performances at Miller Outdoor Theatre are free. Get more information here.

The Children’s Museum of Houston will celebrate Juneteenth with three days of poetry and live performances from June 17 - 19.

On Saturday, June 17, you can catch the original summer production of Power Up! at 11:30 a.m. or 1: 30 a.m. in the Brown Auditorium. At 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., you can enjoy a 45-minute live show full of music, poetry and dance celebrating the contributions of African Americans to the social, political and cultural life of the US at the Kid’s Hall Alcove. And lastly, from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., enjoy music from DJ Ferbidden.

On Sunday, June 18, at 2:30 p.m., catch a performance by the Ensemble Theatre, which will embrace the spirit of Juneteenth.

On Monday, June 19, enjoy the Joy of Djembe Drumming from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., and then catch a performance by the Ensemble Theatre at 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration offers four days of family-oriented fun-filled events and activities which include: a scholarship golf tournament, community service awards gala, job fair, concert in the park, movie in the park and a parade.

The MCJCF utilizes many venues within Missouri City but we place the spotlight on one in particular, the “Freedom Tree” (located in Freedom Tree Park) which serves as a reminder of the tumultuous journey Africans faced upon their arrival to an inhospitable land. Yet in spite of the prevailing conditions, they manage to accomplish so much.

Celebrate the richness of the Black culture and communities across the Houston area on June 10 from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. at Emancipation Park located at 3018 Emancipation Avenue.

Support local vendors and Black literary arts at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston on June 15 from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Celebrate Juneteenth with Frost Bank and enjoy crawfish, shaved ice and music. The event, which is free to the public, will be located at the Third Ward Financial Center at 3432 Scott Street from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Friday, June 16.

The parade, which is free to the public, will begin at the Parade begins at Acres Homes Multi-Service Center 6719 W. Montgomery at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 17.

The Downtown destination hosts this celebration by Juneteenth HBCU Alliance, featuring live performances, arts and crafts, pop-up vendors, games, a children’s book fair, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kick off your Juneteenth celebrations with HMAAC on June 17 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Enjoy black-owned and local vendors, artists and music.

Held along Washington Avenue, this street festival and marketplace offer access to dozens of pop-up vendors, food, music, games, a job fair and more. Limited free admission and VIP options are available. The event will take place on June 17 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at 1003 Washington Ave.

Galveston

Join the NIA Cultural Center and other local community partners for an open dialogue honoring the federal holiday and history of Juneteenth in Galveston where it all began. “Sounds of Freedom,” highlighting the Black Musical History of Galveston will combine the celebration of Juneteenth and Black Music Month. The symposium will explore pioneers and notables of Galveston’s Black Music History. It will include panel discussions and entertainment depicting various genres including gospel, jazz, rhythm and blues, classical music, and hip-hop. The event will be held on June 15 at the Galveston Island Convention Center from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

The 9th Annual Juneteenth Gala will be held on Thursday, June 15 at the Ashton Villa from 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Guest speaker will be Mr. Shawn Bailey, President/CEO AMOCO Credit Union. A table of 8 will cost $400 and individual tickets are $40. Contact Pete Henley at (409) 392-0317 to purchase tickets.

The 2023 Juneteenth Festival will be held on the Historical grounds of McGuire Dent Recreational Center, known today as Menard Park on June 17. This FREE family-friendly event will allow lawn chairs, but no personal coolers. The event will feature food and vendors.

The annual parade will start at 1 p.m. on 26th and Avenue H. Immediately following there will be a picnic at Wright Cuney Park from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Come celebrate Juneteenth with a “Slice of History,” co-sponsored by the Smithsonian Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Visit Galveston and the Rosenberg Library. This event is for students ages 13-17, and is FREE. It will be located at the Rosenberg Library from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. on June 17. Click here to register.

Come enjoy an all-star lineup of some of Texas’s national touring headliners who have been featured on HBO, Comedy Central, NBC, The Late Show, BET Comic View, Showtime at The Apollo, Netflix, Carnival Cruise Lines, major nightclubs and colleges around the country. This event will be filled with laughs and entertainment celebrating Juneteenth at the Galveston Island Convention Center on June 17 from 7 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Jun 19 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at 2013 Broadway Avenue J several people will participate in reenacting the first celebration of emancipation that took place in Galveston on January 1, 1866. A diverse group of over 800 men, women and children took part in the historic processional. There will be a block party from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. before the march begins.

Local elected officials and family members will be present at Ashton Villa to pay homage to former State Representative Al Edwards. The event will take place on June 19 from 10 .m. - 11 a.m. at 2328 Broadway.

A black tie event celebrating BLACK RESILIENCE AND EXCELLENCE! Join us for an evening of fine dining, inspiring speeches, and live entertainment as we celebrate the spirit of Juneteenth and honor Black excellence. Three scholarships will be awarded to three awards to three undergraduate students. The ball will take place at 6300 Seawall Blvd on June 18 from 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. Tickets are $40.

This documentary film features stories about Juneteenth as told by prominent Galveston County community members and family members of the people who were there in 1865. Showings will be in the MG 3D Theater at Moody Gardens on June 18 - 19.

Showtimes: 12:55p, 3:50p, 5:55p

June 18 following the 3:50p showtime there will be a discussion.

Reserve your seat now! The Juneteenth film screening tickets are free now through June 17 with a $4 transaction fee. Each ticket includes one small popcorn. Limit one ticket per transaction. Tickets will be available onsite June 18 and 19 for $6 per person.

Enjoy a concert orchestrated by the Galveston Symphony Orchestra and the Galveston Heritage Chorale. They will perform historical African American music in honor and in remembrance of the Juneteenth proclamation at the Grand 1894 Opera House. The program will include music by Galveston native Dr. Frederick Tillis. The Galveston Symphony Orchestra and the Galveston Heritage Chorale will have a combined performance group of 50-60 musician performers, led by directors Trond Saeverud and Gary Navy. The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.