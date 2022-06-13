Juneteenth: Past, Present, Future (2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.)

Friday a special edition of Houston Life, airing at 2:00 p.m. The Houston Life team is broadcasting live from Galveston honoring the past, present and future of Juneteenth. We’ll look at the history of Juneteenth in Galveston. Plus, we’re at Emancipation Park in Houston looking at the park’s legacy and plans for a weekend celebration. And, we’re with our future, the children. We’ll discuss why they are honoring the holiday. That’s Friday at special time, 2:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.