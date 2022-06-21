‘Island of Color’ provides a history of African-Americans in Galveston

June Collins Pulliam appeared on KPRC 2+ Friday to discuss the book "Island of Color: Where Juneteenth Started"

Galveston native June Collins Pulliam learned all about the history of Juneteenth from her mother.

Pulliman’s mother Izola Ethel Fedford Collins authored the book Island of Color: Where Juneteenth Started, a history of African-Americans in Galveston.

The purpose of the book, in Collins’ words is “to reveal what was written by a man of color, my grandfather, who came to Galveston with his family as a small child, immediately after freedom was declared. His words are proven to be true by later documentation of official sources in the city. In addition, recorded words of interviews with numbers of citizens who were alive when this book was begun have been used and preserved on audio tapes. Until now, this story, told from the perspective of the persons who lived it, has been untold. Because of its far-reaching effects in the whole world, this story fairly screams to be acknowledged and revealed.”

Pulliam appeared on KPRC 2+ Friday to discuss her mother’s book. Watch the full interview in the video at the top of the page.

Purchase the book here:

For more information about Collins and her work, visit iecollins.net.

