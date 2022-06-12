LIST: Black-owned businesses in Houston to support this Juneteenth

HOUSTON – The community is preparing to celebrate Juneteenth and we want to make sure you know where to support some Black-owned businesses this year.

The diversity of the Houston population is amazing, and it’s important we uplift and support every culture, even after celebratory dates, in an effort to keep businesses alive.

Juneteenth was created in 1865 after African-American slaves who were in bondage two years post-Emancipation Proclamation were finally freed from Galveston Island.

Below is a list of Black-owned businesses to show support for this holiday:

Big Drip JETSKI

“Big Drip WaterSports is Here To Bring Safe Fun and Adventure To The Lakes of Houston. Come Ride Our Brand New Sea-Doo Spark Trixx JetSki’s. Equipped with Bluetooth Audio”

Clink Luxury

“Clink Luxury is the lovechild of champagne and candles, literally years in the making, combining the two to bring an in-home experience like no other.”

CookingWithFlavour

“Houstons’ #1 Catering Powerhouse, CLASSIC Food Architect, Kitchen Consultant”

Envii Labs Inc.

“Envii Labs, Inc. (formally known as Envii Haircare) has operated in Private Label manufacturing since 2016. We offer a full line of premium quality personal care products; ranging from hair care, men’s grooming and skin care.”

Garden Gallery Fine Arts Sale

“Saturday, June 18th is the Garden Gallery, this is a community event that will help gain awareness for the brand and the artist we are helping develop. The event is a traditional Gallery style event with added attractions, we are more than excited to bring you something different. Our events are to inspire new creative thoughts and perspectives, and our goal is to bring dreams to life.”

Highway Vodka

“The Highway Distillery — Houston’s premier vodka distillery — believes that vodka should have a distinct character. We want you to experience the natural flavors of the spirit and the grains that produce them. Our unique strain of seed and grain makes Highway the hemp vodka you always wanted but never have been able to have... UNTIL NOW!”

Houston Life Reporter Joe Sam checks out Highway Vodka (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Makeup Breeze

“Beauty Influencer, Makeup artist/ Hairstylist, Hou-NYC Fashion week Photoshoots, Formal Events”

SG Cinema Top Choice Lending

Slim Eastwood

“At Slim Eastwood, our customers come first and we pride ourselves on making sure you find exactly what you have in mind for all of your tactical accessories. If you need assistance, ideas, or special service, just ask and we’ll be happy to help.”

Sneaker Summit

“50 Moments That Changed Sneaker Culture FOREVER”🏆– ComplexIndependent. Locally Owned & Operated✊🏽”

Soley Fit

“Solely Fit intends to capture the beautiful narrative of a woman’s body and the core of who she is while empowering her to be all that she is inherently destined to be.”

The Mogul Brand

UncleDibbz

“Each one of my seasoning blends are crafted from 100% all natural herbs and spices. I prioritize safe, healthy, and most importantly REAL ingredients over convenience for my customers.. That’s good Shawty!

- Uncle Dibbz”

Urban Social

“BEST neighborhood bar in town. All Roads Lead to US! 🥂🍸🍹3917 Richmond Ave. Every day 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Happy Hour Monday through Saturday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.”