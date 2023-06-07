Juneteenth Playlist: A curated list of tunes you need ahead of Freedom Day

HOUSTON – Juneteenth is the holiday that commemorates the day enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas were officially notified that they were freed. Although Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation freeing all enslaved people in January 1863, slaves in Galveston weren’t aware of this information until Union soldiers informed them of it on June 19, 1865.

In the spirit of Juneteenth, a holiday that is now celebrated throughout the entire United States, not just Texas, KPRC 2 has curated a playlist that will be perfect for any vibe. Rather you’re throwing something on the grill or sitting at home, this playlist will set the tone for the day. We hope you enjoy!

1. Beyonce: BLACK PARADE

2. Solange: Don’t Touch My Hair

3. Kendrick Lamar: Alright

4. James Brown: Say It Loud - I’m Black and I’m Proud

5. John Legend Ft. Common: Glory

6. Sam Cooke: A Change is Going to Come

7. Denise Williams: Black Butterfly

8. Beyonce ft. Blue Ivy, Wizkid & SAINt JHN: Brown Skin Girl

9. Ari Lennox: Shea Butter Baby

10. Ciara: Melanin

11. J Cole: Crooked Smile

12. Beyonce ft. Kendrick Lamar: Freedom

13. Marvin Gaye: What’s Going On

14. Quincy Jones and Tevin Campbell: Tomorrow

15. Aretha Franklin: Respect