Suspect arrested in connection with San Jacinto County murders facing federal charge for unlawful possession of firearms

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas – One of the suspects that was arrested in connection with the San Jacinto County murders is facing federal charges, court documents said.

Documents allege Domingo Castilla, 30, committed the offense of possession of a firearm by a person “unlawfully present” in the United States. Castilla was taken into custody Tuesday evening and charged with possession of marijuana, Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Randy Ellisor said. His bond was set at $5,000 and his role in connection with the deadly shooting is still under investigation.

According to an affidavit, Castilla was interviewed in reference to the five people that were allegedly murdered by Francisco Oropesa, 38, on April 28. During the interview, Castilla told investigators he had firearms in his residence and showed authorities with the Texas Department of Public Safety where they were located. DPS then retrieved six rifles from the man’s bedroom closet, documents said.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Officer Christopher Mullins and Department of Homeland Security Enforcement Removal Operation Agent Rob Alaniz assisted with the investigation. The affidavit said the suspect told Mullins he was born in Mexico and that all firearms belonged to him. He admitted to purchasing the firearms from a friend.

Documents said Alaniz confirmed Castilla was in the U.S. illegally and his driver’s license was fake because he used a fraudulent social security number to get it.