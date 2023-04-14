Who killed William Whiteside? Search for hit-and-run driver who left motorcyclist for dead in NE Harris County

HOUSTON – So far in 2023, there have been several documented hit-and-run incidents that have left drivers or pedestrians severely injured or dead.

Now, Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help to solve another case reported on March 25 in northeast Harris County.

What happened

The crash was reported at 8:56 p.m. in the 11800 block of Homestead Road.

Police said while William Whiteside was riding his motorcycle, a suspect failed to yield the right of way and struck him.

The suspect then left the scene while Whiteside was suffering from major injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 2016-2023 White Chevrolet Camaro with damage to the passenger side.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect involved. Anyone with information is being asked to call 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

