3-year-old girl hospitalized after being struck by hit-and-run driver in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a child was struck by a hit-and-run driver in northeast Houston Monday morning.

It happened at around 10:25 a.m. in the 10400 block of Peachtree Street near Hirsch Road.

During a press conference, HPD Assist. Chief E. Garcia said the two children, ages 10 and 3, were playing in the residential area when a silver Toyota SUV traveling northbound on Peachtree Street struck the 3-year-old girl and continued driving northbound.

Garcia said the child was rushed to a hospital in the Texas Medical Center where she is alert, breathing and conscious. He said the child was crying in pain but is in stable condition.

Houston police are investigating, canvassing the neighborhood and speaking with witnesses in the area.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.