Who killed Amber Swiney? Houston police searching for driver responsible for deadly hit-and-run crash

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash.

On Jan. 8, officers responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Spur 5 Freeway and found a woman injured after being hit by a vehicle.

Officers learned that the woman, identified as Amber Swiney, was walking when she was hit by a driver traveling northbound.

The driver then fled the scene without rendering aid to Swiney.

Swiney was transferred to the hospital where she later died.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging &/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.