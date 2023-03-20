2 firefighters injured after ambulance t-boned by vehicle in hit-and-run incident in north Houston

HOUSTON – Two Houston firefighters are recovering after a hit-and-run crash in north Houston Monday, the Houston Police Department said.

It happened on 1 Parker Road at Airline Drive at around 3 a.m.

According to HPD, an ambulance was driving southbound on Airline when a dark-colored Chevy Avalanche t-boned it. The Chevy Avalanche fled the scene and should have heavy front-end damage, police said.

Two firefighters were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

Investigators said the ambulance was returning to the station when it happened. No civilians were in the ambulance, according to HPD.

Investigators said they have pieces of debris from the at-fault vehicle. Anyone with information on this crash is urged to call the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division at (713) 247-4072.