Man fatally struck by vehicle in hit-and-run crash on East Freeway

HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash on the East Freeway Monday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

It happened in the 13800 block of the East Freeway. When units arrived at the scene, they found the man in the roadway, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to Gonzalez, the driver involved fled the scene.

Major crash involving a pedestrian at 13899 East Fwy. Arriving units found an adult male who had been struck by a vehicle. The striking vehicle/driver fled the scene. The male victim has been pronounced deceased at the hospital. One lane is open, next to the off-ramp

— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 10, 2023

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, deputies said.

Gonzalez said one lane is open next to the off-ramp near Freeport, so traffic is flowing well at this time.