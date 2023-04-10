59º

LIVE

Local News

Man fatally struck by vehicle in hit-and-run crash on East Freeway

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: East Freeway, Hit-and-Run, HCSO, Crime
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash on the East Freeway Monday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

It happened in the 13800 block of the East Freeway. When units arrived at the scene, they found the man in the roadway, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to Gonzalez, the driver involved fled the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, deputies said.

Gonzalez said one lane is open next to the off-ramp near Freeport, so traffic is flowing well at this time.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email