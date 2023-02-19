49º

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson headed to Houston Roughneck’s opening game

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 18: XFL owner Dwayne Johnson stands on the field before the game between the Arlington Renegades and the Vegas Vipers at Choctaw Stadium on February 18, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) (Sam Hodde, 2023 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Actor, former professional wrestler, and current owner of the XFL, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he’s headed to Houston to watch the Roughneck’s opening game.

According to a post on his Twitter, The Rock seemingly responded to an invite from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

“If he wants to come challenge me, the mayor, let me invite Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to the city of Houston,” Turner said.

The Rock replied, “I’m on my way to Houston now. I’ll see you at the game Mayor!”

We’ll keep you posted on how this pans out.

