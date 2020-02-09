Houston Roughnecks win inaugural game, and social media is loving it

HOUSTON – The Houston Roughnecks defeated the Los Angeles Wildcats, 37-17, in their inaugural XFL League matchup.

Mood all YEAR 👇 https://t.co/1HifBJL7IN — Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) February 9, 2020

Quarterback PJ Walker had a standout game. He had 272 passing yards, 26 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

PJ Walker put on a show tonight in his XFL debut for the @XFLRoughnecks 🤩 pic.twitter.com/9IQjbM5nXy — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 9, 2020

Many fans took to social media to share their initial thoughts on the players’ performance, season expectations and in-stadium energy.

The game is pacing at a Good MOMENTUM and the energy in the Crowd is great...@XFLRoughnecks@XFLWildcats#ADMAXKORNER #XFL2020 — Adolphus 'AD' Moore (@ad_moore64) February 9, 2020

While others devoted their loyalty to the Roughnecks over the Houston Texans.

My fiancée says she likes the #Roughnecks more than the Texans because the roughnecks are good #XFL2020 — Frank (@TheFirstFrank) February 9, 2020

The XFL League is a new professional football league with eight teams. Vince McMahon, the CEO of the WWE, founded the league in 2018.

The league also has teams in Seattle, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Tampa Bay and Washington, D.C.

The game had all of the pieces of a typical football environment: tailgating, sizzling passes and rough tackles and entertaining touchdown celebrations.

2nd TD for 2️⃣8️⃣@jamessbutler20 is a beast 😤pic.twitter.com/PdHRZuBKZE — Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) February 9, 2020

Plus, the format features new interactions such as in-game interviews with the players.

These in-game player interviews are going to interesting when the game is on the line #XFL2020 — Gabe Henderson (@GabeAHenderson) February 8, 2020

Love having the QB mic’d up, challenging coaches to make tough decisions. This is really good. #XFL2020 — B. Scott from Hiram Clarke (@brandonkscott) February 9, 2020

Here are some of the Roughneck players: