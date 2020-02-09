61ºF

Houston Roughnecks win inaugural game, and social media is loving it

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

The Houston Roughnecks defeated the Los Angeles Wildcats, 37-17, in their inaugural XFL League matchup.
HOUSTON – The Houston Roughnecks defeated the Los Angeles Wildcats, 37-17, in their inaugural XFL League matchup.

Quarterback PJ Walker had a standout game. He had 272 passing yards, 26 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Many fans took to social media to share their initial thoughts on the players’ performance, season expectations and in-stadium energy.

While others devoted their loyalty to the Roughnecks over the Houston Texans.

The XFL League is a new professional football league with eight teams. Vince McMahon, the CEO of the WWE, founded the league in 2018.

The league also has teams in Seattle, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Tampa Bay and Washington, D.C.

The game had all of the pieces of a typical football environment: tailgating, sizzling passes and rough tackles and entertaining touchdown celebrations.

Plus, the format features new interactions such as in-game interviews with the players.

Here are some of the Roughneck players:

Ready to show out #ForTheH 🤘

