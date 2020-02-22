Social media is raving as Houston Roughnecks win third straight XFL game

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The Houston Roughnecks remain undefeated in the XFL League after crushing the Tampa Bay Vipers, 34-27, Saturday afternoon.

The on-field chemistry for quarterback P.J. Walker and Cam Phillips is brewing.

Phillips had an impressive game for the Roughnecks. He made eight catches with 194 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Walker has 305 passing yards with three touchdowns.

Here is fan reaction from social media:

PJ Walker and Cam Phillips are carrying the Houston Roughnecks right now. The XFL is so fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/BCzOYo9cSa — Dom Ingram (@DommieIngram) February 22, 2020

PJ Walker is very watchable.@XFLRoughnecks — Mr Bad Example (@blondebutters) February 22, 2020

The Houston Roughnecks have still NEVER lost a football game. pic.twitter.com/EEtkEig2uq — Ruben Hidalgo (@RubenAHidalgo) February 22, 2020

PJ Walker has more touchdowns than every other team in the XFL pic.twitter.com/IGLLhOPrvr — James Mueller (@jdm2186) February 22, 2020

at the risk of sounding a touch dramatic, PJ Walker is probably the best football player to walk the earth — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 22, 2020

PJ Walker throwing DOTS with the sidearm 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/BNzmfxiV8s — Athlete Tweets 🔥➐ (@AthleteTweetts) February 17, 2020