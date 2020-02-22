58ºF

Sports

Social media is raving as Houston Roughnecks win third straight XFL game

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker (11) celebrates after a touchdown during an XFL football game against the Los Angeles Wildcats, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
HOUSTON – The Houston Roughnecks remain undefeated in the XFL League after crushing the Tampa Bay Vipers, 34-27, Saturday afternoon.

The on-field chemistry for quarterback P.J. Walker and Cam Phillips is brewing.

Phillips had an impressive game for the Roughnecks. He made eight catches with 194 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Walker has 305 passing yards with three touchdowns.

Here is fan reaction from social media:

