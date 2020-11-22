82ºF

Sports

Former Roughnecks QB will start for Panthers

PJ Walker turned heads during the short XFL season

Vanessa Richardson, KPRC

Tags: PJ Walker, Panthers Lions
Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker (11) celebrates after a touchdown during an XFL football game against the Los Angeles Wildcats, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker (11) celebrates after a touchdown during an XFL football game against the Los Angeles Wildcats, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The XFL may have been short lived, but the football world took notice of quarterback PJ Walker.

Sunday, Walker will start at QB for the Carolina Panthers as they take on the Detroit Lions. It will be Walker’s first NFL career start.

Walker spent time with the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad before joining the XFL, where he was widely regarded as the best player in the league.

He lead the Roughnecks to a 5-0 record with 15 touchdown passes before the season was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was also Walker’s coach at Temple.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.