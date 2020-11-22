Former Roughnecks QB will start for Panthers

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The XFL may have been short lived, but the football world took notice of quarterback PJ Walker.

Sunday, Walker will start at QB for the Carolina Panthers as they take on the Detroit Lions. It will be Walker’s first NFL career start.

Walker spent time with the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad before joining the XFL, where he was widely regarded as the best player in the league.

He lead the Roughnecks to a 5-0 record with 15 touchdown passes before the season was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was also Walker’s coach at Temple.