XFL Houston Roughnecks releases new schedule for 2023 season

HOUSTON – The Houston Roughnecks released its new schedule Thursday morning.

The Roughnecks will have its first home game on Feb. 18 and face the Orlando Guardians.

Here is the following game schedule:

Week 2 (home): Roughnecks vs Arlington Renegades on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Week 3 (home): Roughnecks vs San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, March 5.

Week 4: Roughnecks vs Orlando Guardians on Saturday, March 11.

Week 5: Roughnecks vs Seattle Sea Dragons on Thursday, March 16.

Week 6: Roughnecks vs D.C. Defenders on Monday, March 27.

Week 7 (home): Roughnecks vs St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 1.

Week 8: Roughnecks vs San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, April 9.

Week 9 (home): Roughnecks vs Vegas Vipers on Saturday, April 15.

Week 10: Roughnecks vs Arlington Renegades on Sunday, April 23.

“The Roughnecks are home in Houston!” said Head Coach Wade Phillips. “We’re excited to be back and ready to work as hard and tough as our fans to make this city proud. Get ready to represent your Roughnecks, Houston. We’re coming for you.”

The Roughnecks will play at TDECU Stadium with tickets starting at $20.

