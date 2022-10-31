Houston Roughnecks return for 2023 season, XFL announces

HOUSTON – Our XFL home team is BACK IN ACTION!

The Houston Roughnecks have made a return and will be back on the turf next year.

According to a news release, the Roughnecks will begin their season on Feb. 18, 2023.

On Monday, officials released all eight teams brand identities, names, and logos.

“The Roughnecks are home in Houston!” said Head Coach Wade Phillips. “We’re excited to be back and ready to work as hard and tough as our fans to make this city proud. Get ready to represent your Roughnecks, Houston. We’re coming for you.”

The Roughnecks will play at TDECU Stadium with tickets starting at $20.

Here are the other teams playing in the league next season:

Arlington Renegades

D.C. Defenders

Orlando Guardians

San Antonio Brahmas

Seattle Sea Dragons

St. Louis Battlehawks

Vegas Vipers

“We could not be more excited to unveil our new team identities. Countless hours of creative sessions and collaboration went into bringing these team brands to life. Each team’s identity represents the fabric of their local community while also embodying the XFL’s vision and ethos: they are authentic, dynamic, modern, and unapologetically bold,” said Dany Garcia, Chairwoman and Owner. “We can’t wait to see our XFL fans representing their favorite XFL teams this upcoming season.”

Russ Brandon, President of the XFL, added, “The team names and logos are the results of the diligent work and tireless collaboration between the league marketing team, ownership and our creative partners. This is the moment where our brand comes to life and our shared vision becomes reality for our cities and fans everywhere. We couldn’t be more excited by what we have built, and there is more on the horizon.”