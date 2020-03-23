Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker signs with Carolina Panthers

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – P.J. Walker has found a home in the NFL.

The Houston Roughnecks quarterback, who was the early contender for the league’s MVP, has signed with the Carolina Panthers per ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

It’s not Walker’s first stint in the NFL, as he previously learned from Andrew Luck and Jacoby Brissett during his time with the Indianapolis Colts.

As the Roughnecks quarterback, Walker wowed fans each week, leading the league with 1,338 yards and 15 passing touchdowns.

Walker will be reunited with the Panthers’ first-year coach Matt Rhule, who coached Walker in college at Temple.