Trail rides, brisket and a massive parade: Ring in the Houston Livestock Show with these pre-rodeo events

HOUSTON – Urban cowboys, pull on a pair of boots. The annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo gallops into town later this month.

The massive event at NRG Park from Feb. 28 to March 19 will be rung in with a weekend of pre-rodeo events.

Scroll below for an event preview.

World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest: Feb. 23 – 25

More than 250 barbecue teams will compete in the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23 – Saturday, Feb. 25. Over the course of three days, teams from across the state of Texas and the world will compete for champion titles in the following categories: Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Go Texan and Dutch Oven Dessert, as well as the Open Contest, where teams may enter their dish of choice, except desserts. The Jr. Cook-off Contest includes children between the ages of 8 and 14, competing with a single steak judged on appearance/presentation, tenderness and taste. The Jr. Cook-off Contest will be held Friday, Feb. 24, at 9 a.m., followed by the Awards Ceremony at 11 a.m. Visit rodeohouston.com for schedule and more information.

Rodeo Run: Saturday, Feb. 25, 9:10 a.m.

Rodeo Run will be held Saturday, Feb. 25. The run will precede the Downtown Rodeo Parade and will kick off with the wheelchair race, followed by the 5K and 10K elite, 10K timed and 5K timed events. Registration is still open to participate, with a Sleep-In Option as well. Register now at rodeohouston.com.

Downtown Rodeo Parade: Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m.

The Downtown Rodeo Parade will be held Saturday, Feb. 25. With RodeoHouston barrelman Leon Coffee serving as the 2023 Grand Marshal, Houston is transformed from a bustling metropolis to a down-home celebration of Western heritage. Decorative floats intermingle with thousands of men and women on horseback to fill the streets with hoofbeats and marching bands. Enthusiastic Houstonians join out-of-town spectators to line the streets and sidewalks to be involved in one of Houston’s most popular celebrations. Visit rodeohouston.com to learn more.

