Famed bullfighter and barrelman Leon Coffee named grand marshal of 2023 Houston Rodeo Parade

Leon Coffee poses in his dressing room at the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show

HOUSTON – Barrelman Leon Coffee will serve as grand marshal of the Downtown Rodeo Parade next month.

The annual event held on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. celebrates Western heritage and marks the beginning of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo season, a tradition since 1932.

Coffee began riding bulls as a child. Come high school, the self-described adrenaline junkie took to bullfighting. After decades performing at major rodeos across the country, acquiring dozens of injuries along the way, Coffee opted for a slightly safer occupation. Now, Coffee is a barrel man, or clown, for RodeoHouston. Donning face paint, the Blanco native provides family-friendly entertainment and comedic relief during the rodeo.

Coffee is a ProRodeo Hall of Fame Inductee and was named the PRCA Clown of the Year in 1983.

“Leon Coffee is an icon and fan-favorite of the Rodeo, with 2023 being his 30th anniversary as our Barrelman and friend, it makes him the perfect candidate to lead our parade as Grand Marshal,” Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman said in a statement. “From entertaining rodeo fans year after year, to now riding in our parade as Grand Marshal, we’re so excited to acknowledge Leon and his ongoing commitment to our Show.”

Downtown Rodeo Parade Schedule

Prior to the start of the parade will be the Rodeo Run

9:10 a.m. 10K Wheelchair

9:20 a.m. 5K & 10K Corral A, 10K Timed

9:35 a.m. 5K Timed

9:35 a.m. Untimed 5K (line up behind timed 5K participants)

10 a.m. Downtown Rodeo Parade begins

For more information about the Downtown Rodeo Parade, visit: rodeohouston.com/Visit-the-Rodeo/Pre- Rodeo-Events/Parade.

