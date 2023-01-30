Plane crashes in Cleveland near flooded area while 18-year-old pilot on board, Liberty County SO says

CLEVELAND, Texas – An investigation is underway after an aircraft flown by an 18-year-old crashed near a flooded area in Cleveland Sunday, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they received a call from the teen around 10 p.m. saying that a Cessna 172 single-engine plane he was flying crashed near Cleveland. Authorities said he wasn’t able to give a location but told dispatchers he was hurting, cold, and wet.

Dispatchers were able to ping his phone and discovered he was about 3,800 feet south of the Cleveland Airport runway and close to Tarkington Bayou, which had been flooding, deputies said.

Cleveland Fire Department was dispatched to the airport, but authorities said flood waters made it difficult to locate him. An airboat was called for. Firefighters were reportedly able to get a side-by-side to the area and the pilot, who still had dispatchers on the phone, reported hearing voices and seeing lights, deputies said. Firefighters said they were finally able to get to the plane just after 11 p.m.

According to investigators, the plane was totaled and was nose-first into the ground.

Investigators said it was reported that the teen was taking the plane to Cleveland for service work and was to meet his father there. Authorities said the aircraft took off from Dave Jones Airport, which is off Telge and SH 99 in west Harris County, at 9:08 p.m., and then dropped at 9:38 p.m.

The teen never flew over 1,700 feet and his altitude was quite sporadic throughout the flight, at times getting down to 1,200 feet with a speed of 100 MPH, investigators said.

Authorities said the runway lights at the airport were not operational and had not been for a long time. A Texas Department of Transportation requested bids for lighting and new asphalt, however, it was stalled due to bidder qualifications and COVID-19, investigators said.

Last August, it was reportedly announced that KSA Engineers had been hired by the City of Cleveland to make the improvements. It is unknown if the young pilot realized that there was no lighting on the runways as he approached the airport, authorities said.