2 airlifted to hospital in critical condition after plane crashes in Waller County, DPS officials say

WALLER COUNTY, Texas – Two men were critically injured Monday when a small plane crashed in Waller, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The single-engine plane went down near Waller Gladish and Howell Road, DPS said. A map shows the area is near the Soaring Club of Houston.

No further details were immediately released.

A news conference is happening at 4:30 p.m. KPRC will livestream the news conference in the video player above.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will provide updates as more information becomes available.