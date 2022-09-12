2 airlifted to hospital in critical condition after plane crashes in Waller County, DPS officials say

WALLER COUNTY, Texas – Two men were critically injured Monday when a small plane crashed in Waller, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The single-engine plane went down near Waller Gladish and Howell Road, DPS said. A map shows the area is near the Soaring Club of Houston.
No further details were immediately released.
A news conference is happening at 4:30 p.m. KPRC will livestream the news conference in the video player above.
@TxDPSSoutheast is at the scene of a single engine plane crash at Waller Gladish and Howell Road in Waller Co.— TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) September 12, 2022
Two males aboard both being airlifted in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/7lW5KnTTKK