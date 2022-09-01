Watch live: 3 hospitalized after small plane crashes, hits trailer in northwest Harris County, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY – Three people are hospitalized after a small plane crash in northwest Harris County.

Spring Fire officials said the small plane took off in Louisiana and was en route to Hooks airport when it crashed and hit a trailer’s porch along SH-99. Luckily, no one was inside the trailer at the time of the crash.

The three people who were on board at the time of the crash were transported to the hospital. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two of the people who were hospitalized are in stable condition and the third person is in serious condition.

DPS Troopers and @HCSOTexas are at the scene of the plane crash at 8500 Monterrey Pine Place in Tomball.



Three passengers in the plane have been transported for treatment.



PIO will brief the media at the scene this evening. #hounews pic.twitter.com/qAifGJFUNG — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) September 1, 2022

Update to aircraft crash: aircraft was occupied by 3 persons. All 3 have been transported to hospitals; 2 are said to be stable and 3rd is in serious condition. Appears the porch of a trailer was struck, but it appears trailer was unoccupied. DPS will be lead investigative 1/2 https://t.co/yYYQlmFo6b — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 1, 2022

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.