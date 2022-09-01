85º

Local News

Watch live: 3 hospitalized after small plane crashes, hits trailer in northwest Harris County, officials say

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Plane crash, Klein Fire Department

HARRIS COUNTY – Three people are hospitalized after a small plane crash in northwest Harris County.

Spring Fire officials said the small plane took off in Louisiana and was en route to Hooks airport when it crashed and hit a trailer’s porch along SH-99. Luckily, no one was inside the trailer at the time of the crash.

The three people who were on board at the time of the crash were transported to the hospital. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two of the people who were hospitalized are in stable condition and the third person is in serious condition.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email