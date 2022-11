HARRIS COUNTY – Authorities in northwest Harris County are investigating after a small plane crashed on a roadway in northwest Harris County.

The crash happened on Fritsche Cemetery Road near Cypress, according to officials with Cy-Fair Fire Department.

Details of the crash are unknown at this time.

Officials say a man and a woman who were onboard are being evaluated by EMS for their injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.