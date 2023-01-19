Judge files motion to change venue for third AJ Armstrong trial

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 has learned the presiding judge has filed to change the venue of the upcoming third A.J. Armstrong trial.

Armstrong has been charged and tried twice for capital murder in the death of his parents. Both times, the cases ended in a mistrial after jurors were unable to decide if he was guilty or not guilty.

Jury selection in the case is supposed to begin on Feb. 24. Opening statements are scheduled to begin March 30th. It’s unclear how the motion will impact the time line of trial proceedings.

Watch the KPRC 2+ livestream below for more updates:

KPRC 2 has been following this case extensively for the past six years. A.J. has stood trial twice in Harris County for the 2016 murder of his parents, Dawn and Antonio Armstrong Sr. A.J. was 16 at the time.

Armstrong has been charged and tried twice for capital murder. Both times, the cases ended in a mistrial.

Testimony for the third trial is expected to begin at the end of March.

We don’t know yet how the request to change the venue could impact the timeline.

KPRC 2 has reached out to Armstrong’s defense attorney but we have not yet heard back.

In the meantime, we hope to learn more when documents are made public.

SEE MORE: