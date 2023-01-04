‘We can’t move on with our lives’: Grandparents stand by A.J. Armstrong ahead of third trial in parents’ murder

HOUSTON – Pre-trial motions began Wednesday in the case against Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, the man accused of shooting and killing his parents at their southwest Houston home six years ago.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys are gearing up for a third trial for A.J., who was only 16 years old when his parents, former NFL player Antonio Armstrong Sr. and Dawn Armstrong, were murdered as they quietly slept at their home in the 5300 block of Palmetto Street on July 28, 2016.

A.J. said there was a masked person in the house, according to audio of the 911 call he made to the police. Prosecutors said his claims were all a lie.

Prosecutors intended to show that A.J. was embroiled in conflict with his parents over failing grades and poor behavior. They said that the murders were committed by someone who was already inside the home, claiming that neither the burglar alarm system nor any other evidence showed signs of forced entry.

The first mistrial was declared in 2019 because, after three days of deliberation, the jury back then could not reach a unanimous decision. Eight jurors believed A.J. was guilty, but four jurors voted not guilty.

In October 2022, during the second trial, a judge ruled another mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a verdict in the capital murder case. In that case, defense attorneys pointed out inaccuracies with the family’s home alarm system and even presented evidence that A.J.’s older brother could have been the killer.

Just as in the first trial, it was a hung jury. Unwilling to let go, the District Attorney’s Office pushed for another trial.

Jury selection for this round will begin on Feb. 24. The trial is scheduled to begin on March 20.

“We are ready. I told you guys a long time ago; they need to pack a lunch we are ready to go. We know this case inside out. It doesn’t matter when we are tried,” said defense attorney Rick Detoto. “Obviously, this family has been waiting for six years with cost of delays and all of the stuff that has occurred in the case.”

A.J.’s supportive grandparents continue to stand by his side. Keith Wylie, Dawn Armstrong’s father, and Mrs. Kay, Antonio Sr.’s mother, spoke on behalf of their families.

“We can’t move on with our lives, and we can’t forget what we’ve been through because of the DA and HPD, and their mishandling of this case. It’s time for the DA to do the right thing and let A.J. and our family move on with our lives,” the grieving grandparents read in a joint statement.

The state declined to give a statement to KPRC 2.

SEE MORE:

AJ Armstrong to be tried a 3rd time after two mistrials in death of his parents in 2016

AJ Armstrong retrial: 2nd mistrial ruled in capital murder trial for Houston man accused of killing parents in 2016

Antonio ‘AJ’ Armstrong set to appear before a judge for a pre-trial hearing on Friday morning

AJ Armstrong trial: What we know about teen accused of killing parents

Judge will allow defense to introduce evidence of alternate perpetrator in Antonio ‘AJ’ Armstrong murder trial

Jury selection begins Monday in retrial of Antonio ‘AJ’ Armstrong, man accused of murdering parents in 2016

Documents: Antonio Armstrong Jr.’s brother says he witnessed slaying of parents