Antonio ‘AJ’ Armstrong set to appear before a judge for a pre-trial hearing on Friday morning

Armstrong had a pre-trial hearing ahead of the double capital murder trial scheduled for January 2022.

Armstrong is accused of killing his parents while they were sleeping in 2016. He was 16 years old at the time.

Several motions are scheduled to be discussed in the courtroom on Friday morning, including a motion on an alternate perpetrator defense.

The defense attorneys argue that Joshua Armstrong, A.J.’s older brother, is the killer. This was brought up during the first trial but the defense claims there’s no more evidence to support that claim. The state argues that this motion would create a side trial.