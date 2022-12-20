Houston charity distributing coats, blankets to homeless ahead of arctic blast; Here’s how you can help

HOUSTON – Ahead of the impending cold front, Houston charity Star of Hope will distribute blankets and coats to the city’s homeless while spreading the word that life-threatening cold weather begins Thursday and continues into the weekend.

Two of the charity’s shelters are already at capacity: Star of Hope Men’s Development Center and the Women and Family Development Center at Cornerstone Community.

Star of Hope said it is in urgent need of all sizes of new or gently used coats, blankets, hats, gloves, and financial assistance to help continue its effort to help the homeless.

In-kind donations can be brought to Star of Hope’s Cornerstone Community located at 2575 Reed Road at Hwy 288. Drop off hours are Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and at 2320 Lamar, Monday through Friday 8-7 and Saturday 8-noon. Financial donations are accepted at sohmission.org.

