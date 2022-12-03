Who killed Disha Allen? Crime Stoppers offering $10K reward nearly one year after she was killed at Baytown candlelight vigil

Disha Allen, 25, was shot and killed during a candlelight vigil in December of 2021

BAYTOWN, Texas – It has been one year since the murder of 25-year-old Disha Allen, and Crime Stoppers say her case remains unsolved.

During a news conference Saturday, officials with Crime Stoppers announced they’re offering up to $10,000 for information that may lead to the suspect’s arrest after Allen was killed along with 13 other people at a candlelight vigil in Baytown on Dec. 12, 2021.

Family and friends joined Crime Stoppers at McElroy Park and made a plea to the community.

“This was a cold-blooded, senseless murder,” said Andy Kahan, Director of Victim Services at Crime Stoppers. “These people were just there to commemorate another person whose life was taken. Sadly, Disha had to pay the ultimate price with her life.”

Family and friends of Disha Allen gathered to plea for the suspected shooter of Disha Allen to come forward (KPRC)

What happened?

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a group of 50 people gathered at a lot in the 1300 block of North Market Loop during a candlelight vigil held for a man who had recently died.

HCSO said more than 20 shots were fired from a vehicle into the crowd as soon as the balloons were released. That vehicle drove away.

One victim, Disha Allen, died at the scene. Thirteen others were injured at the scene.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the suspected gunman was believed to be in a dark-colored sedan. However, that vehicle which matched the description given to deputies was found burned shortly after the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

