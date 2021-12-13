50º

HCSO: 1 killed, at least 13 others injured when suspect opens fire on candlelight vigil in Baytown

Nakia Cooper, Digital Managing Editor

One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured after someone opened fire on a crowd holding a candlelight vigil in Baytown Sunday evening.

According to the Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a group of up to 50 people had gathered at a lot in the 1400 block of N Market Loop as part of a celebration of life for a man who had recently died.

Gonzalez said, just as the crowd was releasing balloons around 6:40 p.m., someone drove by in a vehicle and began firing into the crowd.

At least 14 people were shot. Three victims were airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

The other victims were taken to a nearby hospital in private vehicles. Of those victims, several were said to have non-life threatening injuries, but one person died.

Witnesses said some of the victims could be children. Several were playing in a bounce house when the shooting began.

After the shooting, a large crowd congregated at Houston Methodist Hospital in Baytown. Some sort of disturbance broke out as emotions were high and Baytown police and Precinct 3 deputies were called to assist.

No suspects were in custody as of late Sunday.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

