HCSO: 1 killed, at least 13 others injured when suspect opens fire on candlelight vigil in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas – One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured after someone opened fire on a crowd holding a candlelight vigil in Baytown Sunday evening.

According to the Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a group of up to 50 people had gathered at a lot in the 1400 block of N Market Loop as part of a celebration of life for a man who had recently died.

Gonzalez said, just as the crowd was releasing balloons around 6:40 p.m., someone drove by in a vehicle and began firing into the crowd.

At least 14 people were shot. Three victims were airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

The other victims were taken to a nearby hospital in private vehicles. Of those victims, several were said to have non-life threatening injuries, but one person died.

Witnesses said some of the victims could be children. Several were playing in a bounce house when the shooting began.

After the shooting, a large crowd congregated at Houston Methodist Hospital in Baytown. Some sort of disturbance broke out as emotions were high and Baytown police and Precinct 3 deputies were called to assist.

No suspects were in custody as of late Sunday.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.