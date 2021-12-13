What we know so far about the Baytown vigil shooting

Images from the scene of a vigil in Baytown where a shooting happened on Dec. 12, 2021.

BAYTOWN, Texas – A gunman opened fire at a candlelight vigil in Baytown Sunday evening, killing one person and injuring 13 others.

Many details, including the motive for the shooting, remain unclear. Here’s what we know.

What happened at the vigil?

On Sunday evening, some 50 people were gathered at a vigil for a recent murder victim. The event, described as a celebration of life, was held at an outdoor venue located at 1403 North Market Loop.

At around 6:40 p.m. authorities received reports of a shooting at the site.

The suspect or suspects drove by the vigil and fired into the crowd of mourners. Within moments, 14 people had been shot, authorities said.

“Right as they were releasing the balloons up the the air was when the vehicle came,” he said. “Almost at that exact time is when they opened fire into a crowd.”

A witness recalled hearing around 20 gunshots.

What do we know about the victims?

On Monday morning, authorities identified the individual killed as Disha Allen, 25, who was pronounced dead at Methodist Hospital in Baytown.

The 13 others wounded in the shooting were treated at the same hospital. Several people with serious gunshot injuries were later transported to Memorial Hermann for treatment.

What do we know about the suspect or suspects?

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been announced in the deadly shooting, which remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe the shooter or shooters were driving a small, dark-colored sedan.

Overnight, a vehicle was set ablaze and abandoned near the intersection of Juarez Street and Morelos Road -- about two miles from the scene of the shooting. Investigators said the car is the same make and model as the suspected gunman’s vehicle.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office by calling (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or by submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org.

