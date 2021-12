Images from the scene of a vigil in Baytown where a shooting happened on Dec. 12, 2021.

BAYTOWN, Texas – See images captured by KPRC 2 after a shooting during a vigil in Baytown on Sunday.

One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured after someone opened fire on a crowd holding a candlelight vigil in Baytown Sunday evening. Get the latest on the story here.

Images captured by KPRC 2 reporter Re'Chelle Turner after a shooting that happened during a vigil in Baytown on Dec. 12, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

