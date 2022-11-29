Steps to take when the boil water notice has been lifted

HOUSTON – The City of Houston and many surrounding areas are expected to lift the boil water notice that has been in place since Sunday.

Below are some recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on what to do when the notice has been lifted, which is expected to be Tuesday:

Run all cold water faucets in your home for at least five minutes.

If you get your water from a dispenser in your refrigerator, run the water for at least five minutes until it is clear. Do the same thing with your showers and sinks.

Flush automatic ice makers. Ice cubes should be emptied and run through a 24-hour cycle. Make three batches of ice and discard them. The water line should be clear and ice should be safe to consume with the fourth batch

Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.

Run an empty dishwasher for a full cycle.

Get rid of water in humidifiers, CPAP machines and any other electric devices that collects water. Thoroughly clean all the machines before using them.

Flush all toilets.

Drain and refill hot water heaters set below 113°F.

Change all point-of-entry and point-of-use water filters, including those associated with equipment that uses water.

According to health officials with Memorial Hermann Hospital, taking these steps as soon as possible will ensure that the water in your home is safe for you and your family.

For more information, visit the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality website. If you have questions, please contact your local public works department.