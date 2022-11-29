Boil water notice lifted for City of Houston after 2 days without proper purification, officials announce

Boil water notice issued for the entire City of Houston after water pressure dropped due to power outage

HOUSTON – City officials say the boil water notice put in place on Sunday in Houston has since been lifted after a series of samples determined it was safe for public consumption once again.

According to city officials, Houston Water worked with TCEQ to establish corrective actions necessary to lift the boil water notice. The actions included analyzing 29 water samples from throughout the City of Houston. Representatives from the city announced early Tuesday morning that water samples have been tested and approved by the TCEQ for safe consumption once again.

This comes two days after officials say the pressure from the city’s main water system dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Here’s what you should do before using the water once again:

Flush your water system by running all cold-water faucets in your home for at least one minute.

Clean automatic ice makers by making and discarding three batches of ice.

Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.

*See a full list of recommendations on what to do now that the notice has been lifted.

If customers have questions concerning this matter, they are urged to contact 311 or (713) 837-0311. Water quality reports are also available to view online.

For more information on frequently asked questions, including guidance for food service establishments, Houstonians can visit https://houstonemergency.org.