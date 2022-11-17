‘Price drop, mic drop’: Sam’s Club drops its price on its hotdog combo in ongoing price wars with rival Costco

Take advantage of the low prices on groceries, home goods, and more with this Sam's Club membership deal.

HOUSTON – “Price drop. Mic drop.”

That’s how Sam’s Club labeled its hot dog and drink combo price decrease on Thursday, saying in a push alert to it customers, “The quarter-pound hot dog and drink combo is now just $1.38! Plus, free refills (as always), at the café.”

The previous price was $1.50. The company’s rival, Costco, offers the same combo for $1.50.

“New lower price. Same great hot dog & drink combo,” Sam’s Club said in an advertisement on its website according to CNN. “Frankly, it can’t be beat.”

Sam’s Club, owned by Walmart, reportedly announced the move Tuesday. The chain pointed to the price reduction as an example of ways it offers bargains to shoppers stretched by inflation heading into the holidays, CNN reported.

Sam’s Club and Costco offer low prices on products like its café items, rotisserie chickens and gas as a perk to its members that pull them into physical stores to see its other goods and potentially buy more than just those items during a visit.

See our full Insider bulk buying series. Become an Insider here to see it ALL!

RELATED: 🔒Bulk-buying over the holidays: Insiders, these are the best ways to save this season

RELATED: 🔒 Costco and Sam’s Club: Bulk buying warehouse castles - are they right for you?

RELATED: 🔒 Inside Sam’s Club: The company, its history and how the bulk-buying vision has endured

RELATED: 🔒 Inside Costco: How an airplane hangar store transformed into a bulk-buying destination

RELATED: 🔒 Crazy for Costco, Sam’s Club and buying big: Insiders, check out these social media accounts worth following that celebrate purchasing warehouse-style

RELATED: Here are creative ways 2 save with Costco, Sam’s Club memberships

RELATED: 🔒 Get the goods: 16 shopping tips from one Costco shopper to another (and some social media experts) to make your next visit less expensive, simpler

RELATED: 🔒 ‘Cheeks-down the best TP out there’: This is what KPRC 2 viewers said are their must-have buys at Sam’s Club and Costco

RELATED: 🔒 Costco versus Sam’s Club: Insiders, see how basics you love to buy stack up in price at each bulk-buying destination

RELATED: KPRC 2 Investigates name brand dupes: We check out Costco and Sam’s Club leggings

RELATED: 🔒 Gear up Sam’s Club members (and civilians): Secret codes, best days to shop, and sample insights to help you save, hack and work that warehouse system

RELATED: 🔒 Don’t shop in bulk? These Costco, Sam’s Club perks might make a membership worthwhile anyway

RELATED: 🔒 Getting a deal on Sam’s Club, Costco memberships: This is how to save big as you commit to bulk buying in Houston

RELATED: 🔒 Buying in bulk in Houston, beyond